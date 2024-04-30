Did You Know Fawad Khan Was Not First Choice for Film 'Khoobsurat'

Sonam Kapoor Fawad Khan starrer 'Khoobsurat' is one of the must watch movie. The chemistry between the leads were so good that fans can't get over them. But did you know that tv actor Fawad Khan it was the first choice for the lead role.

Vivek revealed in an interview that he was offered the lead role in Khoobsurat. He mentioned that upon watching the movie, he felt he wouldn't be able to match Fawad's acting skills. Fawad did an amazing job and Vivek acknowledged his experience, having delivered two hit serials in Pakistan. Fawad is considered a superstar in Pakistan.

Vivek expressed regret for not being properly prepared, acknowledging that even if he had been, he may not have been able to match Fawad's level. It Takes years to reach at the spot were Fawad is...

Vivek has been part of Many hit television serials like 'Qayamat Ki Raat', 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein', reality show 'Nach Baliye', 'Kavach'. He was part of web show 'State of Siege: 26/11'