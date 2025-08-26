Did You Know?: It Was NTR’s Childhood Kuchipudi Performance Due to Which Sreeleela Embraced Classical Dance!

Sreeleela is an actress who rules the hearts of the masses with her magnificent charm and elegance. Having created a stir with her electrifying dances in Kurchi Madathapetti and Kissik, she has become a true sensation. Now, she is buzzing everywhere and is regarded as the next big thing everyone is looking up to. Interestingly, Sreeleela drew her inspiration from NTR’s childhood Kuchipudi performance, that was when the spark of performing first ignited in her.

In Jayammu Nischayammu Raa talk show, Sreeleelas moother Swarna revealed that a performance of NTR was loved by her. She was so deeply impressed by the grace and control displayed by the child artist that it inspired her to want her own daughter to learn an art form like that. The play highlighted the culture, discipline, and elegance of classical dance. Inspired by this, Warna enrolled Sreeleela in classical dance classes, not forcefully but with gentle encouragement, believing the art form would be truly enriching.

As the years passed, Sreeleela, now a celebrated actress, continued to refine her classical dance skills. She didn’t just learn the art she embraced it and made it an integral part of her identity. Inspired early on by her admiration for NTR’s performances, she developed a genuine and deep-rooted passion for the form. This love for dance shines through in her performances and public appearances, where her graceful footwork and composed elegance are widely admired.



Apart from this, Sreeleela has already been creating a buzz well before her Bollywood debut. Everyone is eagerly looking forward to her next appearance on the big screen. She is considered the next big thing in the entertainment world.