Did you know? Makers of RaanBaazaar had earlier titled the web series Raand Baazaar

The makers of Raanbaazaar, Marathi entertainment's biggest web series recently launched the trailer of the highly anticipated show. Starring Tejaswini Pandit, Prajakta Mali, Mohan Agashe, Sachin Khedekar, Mohan Joshi, Makarand Anaspure, Urmilla Kanetkar, Madhuri Pawar, Vaibhav Mangle, Anant Jog and Abhijit Panse among others. Written and directed by Abhijit Panse, Raanbaazaar, Planet Marathi's highly-anticipated political thriller, is all set for a breakthrough release. At the trailer release, Panse revealed that RaanBaazaar was not the show's original title, but if they had gone with the original title it would have sparked more controversy. "It was earlier titled Raand Baazaar Panse revealed.

Panse also explained the reason for the original title and for changing it."It was not for the sake of creating controversy," the filmmaker said. "I wanted to say something through the title, there was a logical reason for it, which you will understand when you watch the complete series. But then we thought that nowadays instead of focusing on what the content is, people create unnecessary controversy around such words."Apart from steering clear of needless controversy, there was another reason for the title change. "We wanted to make sure it was easy for people to recommend the series to others," Panse said. "They might feel uncomfortable to tell someone, 'I really loved Raand Baazaar, you should definitely watch Raand Baazaar'. So we collectively came to a decision to change it to RaanBaazaar. Presented by Planet Marathi, Akshay Bardapurkar and produced by Ravana Future Productions, Abhijit Panse and Anita Palande, Raanbaazaar will be released on Planet Marathi OTT, a Vistas Media Capital company and will launch weekly episodes starting May 20th, 2022.

