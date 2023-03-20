Agitating employees block way of district collector, CP

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of Rajya Sarkari Karmachari Madhyavarti Sanghatna staged ‘Thalinaad’ in front of the district collector officer on Monday for their 18 demands including the implementation of the old pension scheme.

The agitators blocked the path of district collector Astik Kumar Pandey and commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta. The employees were raising slogans. The district collector entered the office after the interference of security guards.

State unit vice president of the employees union Dr Devidas Jarare and State president of Talathi Mahasangh Anil Suryavanshi said that the State Government and the representatives of the employees' unions had positive talks at 5 pm today, so, the indefinite strike was called off today.

The function of the different Government departments was paralysed for seven days between March 14 and 20. The daily works of common men were pending since then. All the Government departments wore a deserted look.

The employees decided to continue the agitation until a firm decision is not taken on their demand.

Once there was a situation which indicated that the agitation would continue for a longer.

In the meantime, the panchnama of crops damaged by unseasonal rains had its impact. Notice of disciplinary action was issued to those employees who participate in the strike.

Dr Jarare, Dr Suryavanshi, S B Karpe, revenue employees divisional secretary Mahendra Girge, its district president Paresh Khosre, Vijay Shahne and others participated in ‘Thalinaad.

Strike ends, duty to be resumed

The strike of seven days will be considered as leaves.

Dr Jarare said that a meeting of employees will be at 9.30 am on March 21 to express gratitude to Government and will resume duty.

Tehsildars on strike from Apr 3

Tehsildars and nayab tehsildars have threatened to go on an indefinite strike on April 3 for their different demands including grade pay.

Divisional organisation of the union additional tehsildar Vijay Chavan said that they are firmed on the decision of launching a strike for their demands.