Dilip Kumar 2nd death anniversary: Remembering legendary star's iconic dialogues

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 : On July 7, 2021, legendary actor Dilip Kumar left for his heavenly abode. However, his memories are still alive in our hearts. Courtesy, his remarkable contribution to Indian cinema.

Famously known as the 'tragedy king' of Hindi cinema, Dilip Kumar enthralled audiences with his versatile acting skills for over six decades. 'Devdas', 'Paigham' and 'Mughal-e-Azam' are some films that led to the carving of his name in gold in the history of cinema.

No one can ever forget his charming personality and his style of dialogue delivery. On his second death anniversary, let's pay tribute to him by remembering his iconic dialogues that forever echo in our minds.

1.Kaun kambakht hai jo bardaasht karne ke liye peeta hai, main toh peeta hoon ki bas saans le sakun

Dilip Kumar delivered this iconic dialogue in the hit 1955 movie 'Devdas'. The film was an adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's novel of the same name. Directed by Bimal Roy, 'Devdas' saw Dilip Kumar with Suchitra Sen and Vyjayanthimala in the lead roles. The film revolved around the romantic journey and emotional downfall of a young man from an influential family.

2. Ek kranti marega... toh hazaar kranti paida honge

Dilip Kumar wowed everyone with his acting prowess in 'Kranti'. Written by Salim Javed, 'Kranti' is an action drama film that told the story of a group of rebels who fight against the British in colonial India. Dilip Kumar shared screen space with Manoj Kumar, Vinod Khanna, Shatrughan Singha, Hema Malini and Parveen Babi in lead roles.

3. Mera dil bhi aapka koi Hindustan nahi, jispar aap hukumat karein

'Mughal-E-Azam', a historical drama in which Dilip Kumar played the role of Prince Salim. The black and white film premiered on August 5, 1960, and went on to become one of the most loved movies of all time. It is a perfect combination of the 16 AD Mughal era and the charm of 1960s Bollywood.

4 Haq hamesha sar jhukake nahin... sar uthake maanga jaata hai

This dialogue is from Dilip Kumar's film 'Saudagar'. It was released in 1991. He shared screen space with veteran actor Raaj Kumar in the film. The film marked his last collaboration with director Subhash Ghai.

5. Joh log sachai ki tarafdari ki kasam khate hain...zindagi unke bade kathin imtihaan leti hai

Directed by Ramesh Sippy, 'Shakti' is a crime drama, It starred Dilip Kumar alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The film features Kumar and Bachchan as father and son who are on opposite sides of the law. Kumar steps into the shoes of Ashwini Kumar, a righteous cop, and Bachchan essays the role of Vijay, his rebellious son, who in a bid to oppose his father's unwavering integrity, has taken to a life of crime.

