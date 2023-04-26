Diljit Dosanjh accused of disrespecting Indian tricolour

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh took to Twitter on April 25 to hit back at people for ‘spreading fake news’ regarding a statement that he made during his performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023.“Eh mere Punjabi bhain bhraawan layi, mere desh da jhanda laike khadi aa kudi, eh mere desh layi, negativity ton bacho, music saareyan da saanjha (This girl is carrying my country's flag, this is for my country and everyone. Music belongs to all and is mutual, don't use it to spread hate)," Diljit had said in Punjabi during his Coachella week 2 performance.

The Punjabi singer, who created history and became the first mainstream Indian artist to perform at Coachella, in his new tweet lashed out at people for tweaking his statement and slamming him for disrespecting the national flag. “Don't spread fake news and negativity. Mai kiha eh mere desh da jhanda hai. Eh mere desh lai. Means meri eh performance mere desh lai... Je Punjabi nhi aundi tan Google kar leya karo yaar. Kion ke Coachella ek big musical festival aa othey har desh to log aunde ne, that's why music sab da sanjha hai. Sahi gal nu puthi kive ghumauna koi tuadey wargeya ton sikey enu v Google kar lo," he wrote which roughly translates to, "I had said this is my country's flag and this is for my country. This means, this performance is for my country. If you don't understand Punjabi, then please Google. Coachella is a big music festival which is attended by people across the world, that's why music is for and belongs to everyone. How to twist the right words, one should learn from you guys. Google this as well." On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh is gearing up for the release of his Punjabi movie Jodi, co-starring Nimrat Khaira. The film is slated to release on May 5. He is also working on Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actor has been busy shooting for Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film, a biopic on singer Amar Singh Chamkila, as well.