Diljit Dosanjh calls Sidhu Moosewala's murder a government failure

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has opened up about the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala and held the government responsible for it.In a recent interview, Diljit broke his silence over the killings of artistes in the past and blamed ‘sarkar ki nalayaki’ for it, as per a report published in the HT. With concern for Moosewala’s parents, Diljit said, “Think about it, you have just one child and he dies. His father and mother, how would they be living with it. You cannot imagine what they are going through, only they know it.”

Talking about how Moosewala’s security was pruned days before his murder, Diljit said, "100% ye sarkar ki nalayaki hai. Ye politics hai aur politics bahut gandi hai. Bhagwan se hum prarthna kar sakte hain ki unko insaaf mile aur aisi tragedy na ho (This is 100% government's failure. This is politics and politics is very bad. We pray to God that he gets justice and such tragedy never happens again).“We are not in this world to kill each other but this has been happening since the beginning.

“We are not in this world to kill each other but this has been happening since the beginning. Artistes have been killed before as well…I remember when I started, there used to be problems. People would feel why is this person getting so successful but killing someone is just…I don't know. It is the government's fault 100% and this is politics, according to me,” he added further.