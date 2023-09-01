Diljit Dosanjh collaborates with Latin pop singer Camilo for track 'Palpita'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1: Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh has collaborated with Latin pop singer Camilo for a new track 'Palpita'.

Sharing his experience working with Camilo, Diljit said, "Collaborating with the incredibly talented Latin artist Camilo on 'Palpita' for Coke Studio has been a truly enriching experience. Music has this extraordinary ability to bridge cultures and create an unbreakable bond among people, and this collaboration exemplifies that beautifully. Working on this project has been an absolute joy. I hope 'Palpita' resonates deeply with listeners and brings a sense of unity and joy to everyone who listens."

'Palpita' features Camilo singing in Spanish and Dosanjh in Punjabi.

Camilo also expressed his happiness about receiving the opportunity to collaborate with Diljit.

"I have always felt a fascination for Indian culture and its traditions. I had the chance to go once and fell in love with it. Years later, I noticed what’s happening with Punjabi music and how artists like Diljit, are crossing over and sharing their music, culture, and sound worldwide. I’ve admired Diljit for a long time, long before this collaboration came to me, so it was an incredible surprise to see it all come to life. Working with him in the studio was a valuable learning experience because I had the chance to truly see and feel his huge heart, the richness of his melodies, his kindness, and the one of his team. This song makes me very proud, not just because we did it but what it means in my career and what we are building between his country and mine," he said.

The new single marks Camilo's second track of the summer for Coke Studio, previously featured on Jon Batiste's song Be Who You Are (Real Magic) with other global artists, including NewJeans, J.I.D, and Cat Burns.

