Diljit Dosanjh on playing a Punjab cop in 'Jatt & Juliet 3': 'They have a very sweet style'

Mumbai, June 11 Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh, who was present at the trailer launch of his upcoming film 'Jatt & Juliet 3', opened up about playing a cop in the movie and shared how the attitude and style of Punjab Police is very different, saying he has tried to copy as much as he can.

At the trailer launch, Diljit wore a brown coat, matching trousers, and a white shirt. He was accompanied by his co-star Neeru Bajwa and other team members.

Talking about his role as a police officer, Diljit said: "The attitude of the Punjab Police is very different from others. Just as the Maharashtra police have their own attitude and style. Similarly, the Punjab Police has an altogether different style. So, we have seen that a lot in our childhood, like you are going on a scooter, you see Punjab Police every day."

"They have a very sweet, witty humour, and style. We cannot copy each and everything, but we tried to copy as much as we can," said Diljit, who is known for his work in movies like 'Honsla Rakh', and 'Mukhtiar Chadha' among others.

Recalling an incident from the shoot, the 'Arjun Patiala' actor added, "I remember we were in costume and shooting in Canada. I went into a mall to use the washroom, and I met an Indian man who said to me, 'Tussi ethe bhi aa gaye' (You have come here too)."

'Jatt & Juliet 3' is written and directed by Jagdeep Sidhu and produced by Balvinder Singh, Dinesh Auluck, Gunbir Singh Sidhu, Manmord Singh Sidhu, and Diljit Dosanjh.

The film also stars Jasmin Bajwa, Rana Ranbir, BN Sharma, Nasir Chinyoti, Akram Udas, Hardip Gill, Mohini Toor, and Sukh Pindiala.

It is set to be released on June 28.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor