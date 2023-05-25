Dimple's 'Rudaali' look was Isha Talwar's reference for 'Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo'

Mumbai, May 25 Actress Isha Talwar, who has been receiving a lot of positive response for her work in the streaming show 'Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo', recently recreated veteran actress Dimple Kapadia's look from the latter's film 'Rudaali'.

In 'Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo', Isha plays a Rajasthani girl who is a part of a drug empire headed by Dimple's character. Isha revealed that her prime reference for getting the look right was 'Rudaali'.

The actress said: "The story is based in Rajasthan and so my character, Badi Bahu, has a certain kind of dressing. To get the look right, my prime source of reference is Dimple ma'am's look in Rudaali. Post the show, I wanted to recreate the exact look that Dimple Ma'am had in the show."

The series is a crime drama that revolves around Rani Cooperative, a cocaine-making factory that pretends to make handicrafts and herbs. It also stars Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar, Deepak Dobriyal, Monica Dogra and Naseerudin Shah in prominent roles.

She further mentioned: "I rewatched Rudaali for my research and then I am sharing screen space with the legend herself. It was not just an honour but also overwhelming and, of course, I was equally startled at the same time."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor