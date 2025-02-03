'Dining With The Kapoors' to give glimpse into family's lifestyle, love for food, cinema ties

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3 : Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Randhir Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor are coming together to share their filmy memories and personal experiences in the new show, 'Dining With The Kapoors'.

It was unveiled during the Next on Netflix event in Mumbai.

The show will have conversations, about how they grew up together, their love for food and their incredible life experiences, and the family's relationship with cinema.

The show features Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra Jain, Aadar Jain, Rima Jain, Randhir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Bharat Sahni, Manoj Jain, Nitasha Nanda, Agastya Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda, Kunal Kapoor, Zahan Kapoor, Shaira Kapoor, Neila Kapoor, Jatin Prithviraj Kapoor, Kanchan Desai, Namita Kapur, Pooja Desai.

Taking to its Instagram handle, the OTT platform shared the poster

While talking about the show creator and showrunner Armaan Jain shared, "This film has been one of the most incredible and emotional experiences of my life. It's a dream I've carried with me since childhood a chance to share my love for storytelling, food, and family with the world. It's my first time conceptualizing, producing, and showrunning and I couldn't be more grateful for the opportunity to bring it to life."

"Growing up in the Kapoor family, food and cinema weren't just passions they were the moments that brought us together. The real magic happens around the dinner table, where stories, laughter, and memories define who we are. This film is my way of honouring that legacy, celebrating the bonds that connect us, and sharing the warmth that food and family bring," he added in a statement shared in the press release.

It is written and directed by Smriti Mundhra and produced by Aavashyak Media. Executive producers are Armaan Jain, Varun Ambani, Naval Gamadia, and Smriti Mundhra.

