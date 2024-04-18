Dino James plays up story of toxic relationship while reimagining R.D. Burman's ‘Dil Lena Khel’

Mumbai, April 18 Rapper Dino James, who won season 13 of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi season’, has released a new track, which is a new take on R.D. Burman's creation, ‘Dil Lena Khel’.

Drawing inspiration from the legendary R.D. Burman's classic 1981 composition ‘Dil Lena Khel Hai Dildar Ka’, the track has snare and high-hat in a trap hip-hop pattern as James infuses his style into the drill single.

The song delves into the aftermath of a toxic relationship, with James fearlessly sharing his personal experiences of infidelity, sadism, and emotional manipulation.

Talking about the song, Dino James said: "‘Dil Lena Khel' is a banger of its time created by the legendary R.D. Burman. It was a huge responsibility to fuse my style into it without tampering with the beauty of the original. I took it as a challenge and gave my best to create this song. Working with Bluish Music on 'Dil Lena Khel' has been a great experience. Hope my rendition of the iconic track is appreciated and loved by all.”

James bares his soul, navigating through themes of heartbreak, betrayal, and the relentless cycle of love and pain in the track.

Produced by Bluish Music, ‘Dil Lena Khel’ has been released under the label of Def Jam India and is available to stream across major platforms.

