Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim blessed with a baby boy, couple seeks prayers and blessings

Sasural Simar Ka actress Dipika Kakar was blessed with a baby boy on June 21, her husband Shoaib Ibrahim announced on social media. The couple who married Dipika in February 2018, announced the birth of their baby boy on social media. He said that it was a premature delivery but the baby and the mother were doing fine. He wrote, "Today June 2, we were blessed with a baby boy. Its a premature delivery. Nothing much to worry about. keep us in your prayers." Shoaib and Dipika were co-stars on Sasural Simar Ka and their friendship on set blossomed on set.

On January 22, 2023, Dipika and Shoaib announced their pregnancy with a cutesy photo. In the picture, Dipika and Shoaib were twinning in white ensembles. The couple's back was visible as they donned matching caps, which read, 'Mom to be' and 'Dad to be'. The duo's fans have eagerly awaited their pregnancy announcement since they married. In a Vlog on Shoaib Ibrahim's channel, the couple revealed the reason for hiding their pregnancy. Shoaib and Dipika shared that they consciously didn't reveal the news for three months as their doctors and family advised them. Shoaib also shared another reason why they didn't reveal their pregnancy, as they had a miscarriage in February 2022.