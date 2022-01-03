Director Arun Vaidyanathan uses humour to announce recovery from Covid

Chennai, Jan 3 Director Arun Vaidyanathan, known for his films 'Achamundu Achamundu' and Mohanlal's 'Peruchazli', announced in his inimitable style that he has recovered from Covid-19.

The director took to social media to make the announcement and put out a post that was laced with humour.

He wrote, "I gave some positivity to my guest named Omicron and he happily took it before leaving my home. God's grace. The guest was gracious enough to leave within a week without much demands. Thanks to everyone who prayed for me and wished me well. Love you all."

Almost a week ago, the director had, in a similar fun-filled manner, announced that he had tested positive for the Omicron variant of Covid.

He had then written, "I went to Kumbh Mela and shot for 28 days with 160 ppl on sets ... went to Varanasi and Bodh Gaya ... but once I came to the US, I tested positive. Covid is like a masala film - no logic!"

"I have a new visitor at home and I think his name is Omicron. He has been kind and not demanding much as of now. People who stayed in touch with me through WhatsApp, Messenger and other social media ... Relax. God bless everyone."

