Director K N Mohan Kumar dies of cardiac arrest

Sandalwood director K N Mohan Kumar passed away due to heart attack on Monday evening. He was 56. Mohan’s wife Vatsala Mohan is a well-known television actor and a host. They have daughter Ananya.it is reported that Mohan Kumar collapsed at his home. At that time, only his mother was staying. Mohan who was an adventure enthusiast had also visited Leh and Ladakth.

Mohan, who is an engineering graduate, had given voice-over to the protagonist’s character in Mysuru Mallige. He had directed a movie called Bombeyata which was based on a novel penned by Vatsala. The movie was shortlisted for the Moscow International Film Festival. He had also worked in the journalism and publishing field for a brief period. Mohan’s wife Vatasala had also acted in the recently released movie Cutting Shope and she was also seen in the popular soap opera Kannadathi.