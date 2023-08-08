Director Matthew López got nightmares thinking about the casting for Red, White & Royal Blue

Renowned for his play The Inheritance, director Matthew Lopez is making his feature film directorial debut with an Amazon Original movie, Red, White & Royal Blue. An ardent fan of Casey McQuiston’s novel by the same name, Matthew decided to turn it into a movie. Red, White & Royal Blue is a story about two boys, Alex Claremont-Diaz, a first son of the United States (played by Taylor Zakhar Perez), and Prince Henry, a British prince (played by Nicholas Galitzine). The trailer of the movie received applause from viewers for being hilarious and having epic dialogue delivery and mind blowing star-casting.

Getting positive feedback from the audience for impeccable casting, Matthew finally shared his thoughts and fears while finding the right artist for the movie, "In all honesty, I don’t know if we would have ended up making the movie if we felt like we were compromising on the casting, because you get that wrong and you just don’t have a film. So it took months of searching, particularly for Alex, because I wasn’t at all certain who was going to be out there for this role, and as a Puerto Rican filmmaker, I was acutely aware of the opportunity to cast this role in a way that was gonna sort of bring a new name and a new face to the public.”

He further added, “I knew that both Taylor and Nick were perfectly cast as their roles, but what I wasn’t sure of until I put them in a chemistry read was ‘would they play well together?’ The nightmare scenario for me was finding two perfect actors for the role who did not gel at all together so the degree to which this could have gone wrong for me, with the casting, was just stratospheric, and the fact that it went so well in terms of finding the right people for the roles who were also just the right people for each other was a lucky break that came at the end of a very long process!"Starring Nicholas Galitzine, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Uma Thurman and Sarah Shahi in pivotal roles, the movie is all set to release on August 11 on Prime Video across 240 countries and territories.