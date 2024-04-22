Director Michael Showalter shares how he formed a 'realistic-looking' band for The Idea Of You

Washington [US], April 22 : The Idea Of You, a compelling romantic drama starring Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway and Red, White, & Royal Blue star Nicholas Galitzine, is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video.

Based on Robinne Lee's 2017 eponymous novel, this Michael Showalter directorial revolves around the intricacies of modern-day love, age disparity, and the search for happiness in the digital age.

Additionally, Showalter also celebrates the globally popular phenomenon of a boy band with the portrayal of 'August Moon', a fictional quintet including young singers Hayes, Oliver, Simon Rory, and Adrian, who leave fans swooning over their musical prowess and irresistible charisma in the film.

"It was important to all of us that August Moon be a great band; we're not poking fun at the boy band phenomenon, we're celebrating it," said director Michael Showalter.

"So we put together this group of guys who are each unique but, together, create a realistic-looking band with some incredible songs, to give audiences the experience of going along on this ride," he added.

Showalter further spoke about the film and said, "It's a great romantic story. It's sexy, it's funny and a little steamy. It's about two people who wouldn't likely be together but who really like each other. And, hopefully, you'll want to go on this journey with them as they navigate their way into having a relationship against all kinds of obstacles: against public opinion and against their own ideas about who are the kinds of people they think they should or shouldn't be with."

An Amazon Original film, The Idea of You is jointly produced by Cathy Schulman, Gabrielle Union, Anne Hathaway, Robinne Lee, Eric Hayes, Michael Showalter, and Jordana Mollick. Besides Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, the romantic drama also stars Ella Rubin, Annie Mumolo, Reid Scott, Perry Mattfeld, Jordan Aaron Hall, Mathilda Gianopoulos, Raymond Cham Jr., Jaiden Anthony, Viktor White, and Dakota Adan in key roles. The Idea of You is slated to premiere exclusively on Prime Video on May 2.

