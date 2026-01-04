Director Rajesh's comedy entertainer with Jiiva titled 'Jolliya Irrundha Oruthan'

Chennai, Jan 4 Well known director M Rajesh's next full lengthy comedy entertainer, featuring actor Jiiva in the lead, has been titled 'Jolliya Irrundha Oruthan', its makers announced on Sunday.

Several celebrities from the Tamil film industry including heroes Santhanam, Arya, Vishal and producer Kalaipuli S Thanu released the title of the film on Sunday as part of the birthday celebrations of actor Jiiva.

The makers also released a funny title announcement video on the occasion. In the promo released, director M Rajesh, known for having delivered several comedy entertainers including 'Siva Manasulla Sakthi', 'Boss Engira Baskaran' and 'Oru Kal Oru Kannadi', and actor Jiiva appear dressed as sheikhs. They are seen waiting for music director Yuvan Shankar Raja in a hotel in Dubai.

When Yuvan Shankar Raja arrives, the duo greets him. A surprised Yuvan asks them why they are dressed in this fashion to which director Rajesh replies, "The producer told us that you were in Dubai and asked us to come in the same vibe and get songs from you for our film."

An amused Yuvan Shankar Raja replies,"If you are dressed like this, there won't be songs, only laughter." The music director insists that both the director and the hero change their clothes. However, the duo confess that this won't be possible as they have no other dress to change into.

Choosing to bear this get up of the duo, music director Yuvan then begins discussing the film. He asks them, "There are many who are asking me if this is the second part of Siva Manasulla Sakthi?" Director Rajesh replies saying, "This is not SMS 2. But this will be a film with the same vibe. You can even say it is a film from the same universe."

Yuvan then asks Rajesh to narrate the story of the film to him and to this Rajesh says, "It is a love story, which will be full of pun. This is about how a relationship wears down a happy-go-lucky jolly guy just like a washing machine washes a piece of cloth and hangs it out to dry."

Finally, he asks what the title of the film is and they say, "Jolliya Iruntha Oruthan". When Yuvan is about to make an acronym for the title, the hero and the director plead with him, saying it could result in a copyright problem.

Whey the director finally asks when he will compose the songs for the film, Yuvan asks him,"How many days did we take to compose the songs of 'Siva Manasulla Sakthi'?" Rajesh replies, "Three days". Yuvan then says, "We will compose all the songs of this film in two days."

A delighted Rajesh then asks when he would start work and Yuvan says, "I will call and let you know when those two days will come." The phone does ring but the call is not from Yuvan but the person from whom the two have rented the Sheikh dress.

"Let us go now otherwise the producer might add this cost to the budget of the film," Rajesh says as the two hurry up to leave the place.

The film, which will be Jiiva's 47th film, is being produced by Malik Streams. Sources say that J.I.O will be a refreshing entertainer that will blend love, heartbreak, and humour.

Cinematography for the film will be by M Sukumar, while music will be by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Editing for the film will be by Ashish Joseph and Art direction by Hasini Pavithra.

