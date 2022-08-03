'Disco Dancer' maker B Subhash's wife passes away

Mithun Chakraborty starrer 'Disco Dancer' fame producer-director-writer B Subhash's wife Tilottimma passed away after a long battle with intestinal lung disease. She was 67. According to a E-Times report, the veteran filmmaker's wife was being treated at a hospital in Mumbai from past five years. Tillottimma Babbar had a problem of high blood pressure for several years. She had lost both her kidneys and was on dialysis treatment. Recently, it was also reported that he was facing financial crisis and he did not even have money to get his wife's treatment.

Explaining why he was hard-pressed for money, B Subhash had said, "A few of my films didn't do well at the box office which was a very big setback for me financially and career wise. Also the dynamics of the younger generation in the industry presently has completely changed. They opt to work with cooperates, big studios, younger directors and technicians which leaves filmmakers like me in a dilemma. Nonetheless, even at the age of 77, I am very creative and have the capacity to work 24/7 as filmmaking is my passion.”B Subhash is the father of two daughters and sons. He has worked in more than 18 films. He made his Bollywood debut with the 1978 film 'Apna Khoon' . After this Subhash directed films like 'Zalim', 'Takdeer Ka Badshah', 'Kasam Paane Wale Ki', 'Adventure of Tarzan', 'Commando', 'Love Love Love' and others. However, it was the 1982 film 'Disco Dancer', starring Mithun Chakraborty in the lead role that got him fame.