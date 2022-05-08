Disha Patani joins Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan starrer Project K

Disha Patani has joined the cast of Prabhas’s next film under the direction of Nag Ashwin.The actress has taken to her Instagram stories to announce the same. Her Instagram story shows a card with a flower bouquet and a write-up from the makers of ‘Project K’ saying, “ Dear Disha, Project K welcomes you, we are thrilled to have you onboard – Vyjayanthi movies.

The film already stars a stellar star cast such as Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone playing significant roles in the film. The shooting of the film is currently underway in Hyderabad more interesting updates of the same will be announced soon.Reportedly, the movie is being mounted on a huge scale and it is one of the costliest films being made in India.