Disney announces 'Prince Charming' film with Paul King at the helm

Washington [US], October 18 : Disney is set to bring a new cinematic take on the beloved character of Prince Charming, enlisting acclaimed director Paul King for the project.

Following his success with the 'Paddington' films and the upcoming 'Wonka', King will helm this fresh interpretation of the iconic figure, as per Deadline.

As per Deadline, sources close to the production have confirmed that King will direct the film, with Simon Farnaby and Jon Croker joining him as co-writers.

While specific plot details remain under wraps, insiders indicate that the film will not be directly tied to 'Cinderella', the tale from which Prince Charming originally hails.

Instead, the character is often recognized as the love interest of various Disney princesses, making him a staple in animated classics like 'Sleeping Beauty' and 'Snow White'.

Paul King has established himself as a master of family-friendly filmmaking, having successfully launched the 'Paddington' franchise, which has delighted audiences with its heartwarming stories.

The director's recent project, 'Wonka', featuring Timothee Chalamet grossed over USD 634 million worldwide, as per Deadline.

Farnaby, who frequently collaborates with King, has contributed to the Paddington films as well as Wonka.

