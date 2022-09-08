Disney+ Hotstar lines up 3 new web series, to launch Hansal Mehta's son Jai

Mumbai, Sep 8 Three new Indian shows Hansal Mehta's 'Lootere', Bhuvan Bam's 'Taaza Khabar' and 'Aar Ya Paar', featuring Patralekhaa are set to drop on OTT in the coming months.

'Lootere' carries on director Hansal Mehta's saga of telling stories based on real-life characters or incidents. The story revolves around the lives of The Jadhavs, who migrated from Bihar to Molo in Kenya but were caught in the fierce ethnic conflicts in the country.

The series is directed by Jai Mehta, Hansal's son, and stars versatile actors such as Vivek Gomber, Rajat Kapoor, Amruta Khanvilkar, Gaurav Sharma, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Preetika Chawla and others.

The new shows were unveiled on the occasion of Disney+ Day on Thursday by OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Expressing his excitement on the project, showrunner Hansal Mehta said in a statement: "This association with Disney+ Hotstar is a special one for two reasons: One, it is directed by my son Jai. Two, Disney+ Hotstar as a platform is known to bring to life some amazing and out-of-the-box stories."

'Lootere', Hansal Mehta said, "explores a story of survival and struggle of a crew of a merchant ship at a time when hope is blurring".

The second show, 'Taaza Khabar' will mark YouTuber and content creator Bhuvan Bam's OTT debut. It tells the story of a Mumbai-based sanitation worker's life and depicts class-based poverty and the human desire to lead a better life. The show also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, J.D. Chakravarthy, Deven Bhojani and Prathamesh Parab.

Shedding light on his character, Bhuvan said: "My character, Vasya's story, brings out the ironies of society in a manner that makes you wonder about the ways magic and miracles happen. Also, this new avatar is completely different from all the roles I have taken up."

The third series, 'Aar Ya Paar', which stars Aditya Rawal, Sumeet Vyas, Patralekhaa, Ashish Vidyarthi and Shilpa Shukla, portrays a tribal man's struggle against the modern world and its corrupt political and financial machinery.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor