Disney Plus developing 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' series

Disney Plus has officially picked up the 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians', a series adapted from the Rick Riordan book series.

This news has been confirmed by Variety after the series was first reported as being in the works at the streamer back in May 2020.

The live-action "Percy Jackson" series tells the fantastical story of the titular 12-year-old modern demigod, who's just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. Now Percy must trek across America to find it and restore order to Olympus.

Casting is currently underway on the series which will be directed by James Bobin. Riordan and Jon Steinberg will write the pilot.

Steinberg and his producing partner Dan Shotz serve as executive producers alongside Bobin, Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe, and Gotham Group's Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, D.J. Goldberg. 20th Television is the studio.

Salke was formerly the president of Touchstone Television and originally put the show into development.

The Percy Jackson book series is comprised of 'The Lightning Thief,' 'The Sea of Monsters,' 'The Titan's Curse,' 'The Battle of the Labyrinth,' and 'The Last Olympian.'

Riordan has also published the companion book 'The Demigod Files' as well as 'The Demigod Diaries,' according to Variety.

For the unversed, both 'Lightning Thief' and 'Sea of Monsters' were previously adapted into feature films. Logan Lerman starred as Jackson. The first film was released in 2010 while the second was released in 2013.

