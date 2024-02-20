Divya Agarwal Ties the Knot with Apurva Padgaonkar in Maharashtrian Style. See Pic

Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar have tied the knot in a traditional Marathi wedding ceremony held in Mumbai. The newlyweds recently shared heartwarming photos from their special day, showcasing their love and joy.

Dressed in coordinated attire, Divya stunned in a purple lehenga adorned with intricate prints and embellishments, while Apurva complemented her look in a matching purple kurta. Both adorned Mundavalya, a distinctive Marathi accessory, and Divya accessorized her ensemble with a three-tiered diamond necklace and traditional kaleere.

In the photos shared on social media, the couple can be seen surrounded by family members, performing pheras, and sharing tender moments. Divya captioned the post with "From this moment on, our love story continues… Rab Rakha," accompanied by an evil eye emoji.

Earlier, the couple commenced their pre-wedding celebrations with a glamorous entrance at a futuristic-themed cocktail party. Divya dazzled in a beige shimmery lehenga, while Apurva looked suave in a tailored black suit paired with a sheer black tee.

Subsequently, they hosted a mehendi ceremony attended by close family and friends in Mumbai. Videos from the event surfaced online, capturing Divya flaunting her intricate henna design while radiating beauty in a yellow traditional suit with a pink and green dupatta.