Divya Dutta remembers her on screen dadi Kamini Kaushal: 'Thank you for amazing cinema'

Mumbai, Nov 15 Actress Divya Dutta remembered her on-screen dadi Kamini Kaushal with a special social media post.

Sharing a throwback photo of the veteran actress with her mother, Divya recalled their time together on the set of the show "Shanno Ki Shaadi".

Divya penned on her photo-sharing app, "Look at the glow on my mothers face. she was the happiest to meet #kaminikaushal ji..ma had grown up watching her movies and adored her. well, so did I. (sic)"

"i was so lucky to sharecscreen space with her in a very popular show called #shannokishaadi .she played my grandma...and i think my sweetest bond on and off the set was with her...sweet, graceful, softspoken and yes , naughty!!! We continued our conversations even when the show ended," she added.

Mourning the loss of a loving soul, Divya thanked Kamini Kaushal for some beautiful memories and amazing cinema.

Divya shared, "She was so into art, puppets...for children...and this picture is from her birthday when she invited us home..and showed us all that she made..Ill miss you Kamini Aunty..spread your smiles on the other side!! Thankyou for the beautiful memories and your amazing cinema...!!".

Veteran actress Kamini Kaushal, who passed away on November 14 at 98

was laid to rest on Saturday in Mumbai. Her family performed the last rites in a simple ceremony.

While the funeral saw no presence from Bollywood, many celebrities paid heartfelt tributes to Kamini Kaushal on social media.

Kiara Advani, who shared screen space with the veteran actress in "Kabir Singh," penned, “It was an honour to work with you. Your grace, humility and talent inspired generations and left an unforgettable mark on Indian cinema. Rest in peace, Kamini Kaushal Ji. (sic)”

Kamini Kaushal played Shahid Kapoor’s grandmother in "Kabir Singh".

Dropping a collage picture of Kamini Kaushal on his IG, Shahid wrote, “Rest In Light, Ma'am. (sic)”

