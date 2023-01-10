DJ Martin Garrix on India tour: It's one of my favourite countries to perform at

New Delhi, Jan 10 Dutch DJ-producer Martin Garrix will embark on his expansive India tour, his firtst since 2018.

Fresh off the success of his Sentio World Tour and high-flying performances at Tomorrowland, Lollapalooza, UMF and Creamfields last year, the 26-year-old is primed for his sixth visit to India.

Billed as one of the "largest arena showcases to be witnessed in India" this year, the itinerary includes eight shows across eight major metros over a span of two weekends, presented by dance music festival, Sunburn.

The two-time MTV EMA winner and four-time World's #1 DJ will kick off his tour on March 3 in Bengaluru, followed by Hyderabad on March 4 and then head to Chennai on March 5.

To usher in the 'Holi' festivities, Garrix will perform in Pune in the first half of the day and then head to Mumbai to perform in the latter half of the day on March 8. He will then perform in Kolkata on March 10, followed by New Delhi on March 11 before culminating the tour in Ahmedabad on March 12.

Garrix said, "India is one of my favourite countries to perform at, so I'm super excited to finally return and party with all my fans. Hope to see you there!"

Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, said, "We are thrilled to announce an eight-city Sunburn Arena tour with one of the biggest names from the global dance music circuit, Martin Garrix. We witnessed a stellar turnout at the DJ Snake Tour last year and it's only going to get bigger and better this year with live shows once again gaining a strong foothold in India."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor