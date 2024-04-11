'Do Aur Do Pyaar': Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi-starrer song 'TaRaTaRaTa' unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 : After 'Jazbaati Hai Dil' and 'Tu Hai Kahaan', the makers of the movie 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' starring Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi unveiled the third Song 'TaRaTaRaTa'.

Taking to Instagram, Pratik Gandhi treated fans with the song video and captioned the post, "The magic of falling in love just got a whole lot sweeter with #TaRaTaRaTa. Song out now. #DoAurDoPyaar releasing in cinemas on 19th April 2024."

Sung by Vishal Dadlani, 'TaRaTaRaTa' is composed by Subhajit Mukherjee and written by Trina Mukherjee.

Directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta and presented by Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment, "Do Aur Do Pyaar" promises to be a rollercoaster ride of emotions.

Recently, the makers released second song- 'Tu Hai Kahaan', which captures the essence of love in its purest form, evoking emotions of longing and affection. The collaboration between Lucky Ali and The Local Train ignites a spark of magic and love.

'Do Aur Do Pyaar' gears up to hit the screens on April 19.

