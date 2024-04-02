Watch: ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ New Song Teaser ‘Tu Hain Kahaan’ Unveiled, Relive Lucky Ali’s Magic

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 : After 'Jazbaati Hai Dil', the makers of the much-anticipated movie 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' starring Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi unveiled the second song 'Tu Hai Kahaan'. Taking to Instagram, Vidya Balan treated fans with the song video and captioned the post, "The magic of love just got real with Lucky Ali & The Local Train coming together! #TuHaiKahaan song out now." 'Tu Hai Kahaan', captures the essence of love in its purest form, evoking emotions of longing and affection. The collaboration between Lucky Ali and The Local Train emerges as a true music powerhouse, igniting a spark of magic and love.

After a hiatus of nine years from the silver screen, legendary Lucky Ali makes a stunning comeback with his mesmerizing rendition of 'Tu Hai Kahaan'. Following his unforgettable contribution to the classic soundtrack Safarnama from the film 'Tamasha', Lucky Ali once again captivates audiences with his timeless voice, evoking nostalgia and stirring hearts. Expressing his excitement Lucky Ali said, "I like to be selective about the songs I sing for films. When I heard the scratch of Tu Hai Kahaan, I loved it and felt it would suit my voice. I enjoyed working with the young composers. I hope my fans enjoy it. Love, Lucky Ali."

The Local Train shared, "We're excited that our first stint with composing for an Original Sound Track has none other than Lucky Ali lending his voice and style to it. We've tried to capture a certain bittersweet nostalgia in the track. Like how you feel when you revisit an earlier time in your life that you still cherish deeply." 'Do Aur Do Pyaar,' is directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta. It also stars Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy. The makers recently dropped the film's teaser. The video provides a peek into the dynamics of modern-day relationships with a perfect blend of romance, humour, and relatable storytelling.

The teaser starts with a married couple, played by Vidya and Pratik, sharing a meal on their couch. When Pratik offers Vidya his ice cream, she declines, mentioning she's vegan. He then points out that her facewash contains milk. The video also features affectionate moments between another couple, played by Illeana and Sendhil. All four characters are seen attempting to rekindle the passion and excitement in their relationships. They go on movie dates and trips, striving to bring back marital happiness. The film is presented by Applause Entertainment, an Ellipsis Entertainment production. Mark your calendars as 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' gears up to hit the screens on April 19.

