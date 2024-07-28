'Don't be hard on your children....': Natasa Stankovic Post on Co-parenting after Divorce with Hardik Pandya Goes Viral

Bollywood actress Natasa Stankovic announced the separation from Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya after 4 years of marriage. The divorced couple will be co-parenting their son Agastya. Natasa, who is currently in Serbia with her son, often shares about her son on her Instagram feeds and stories. The actress recently shared a post on her story in which there was a message on co-parenting.

“Don’t be hard on your children because the world is a hard place. That’s not tough love. That’s tough luck. The fact is that when they are born to you, YOU are their world, and they are yours to love.” Just after this, Natasa dropped a picture of Agastya enjoying his time with his friend.

After divorce announcement Natasa Stankovic is getting trolled on social media and being blamed for Hardik's poor performance during IPL. To ignore the negativity. Natasa has now disabled her comment section of her separation post. Even her comment section is off trollers are trolling her on X and saying bad things about her.