'Don't Judge His Hairstyle': Natasa Stankovic Turns Hairstylist for Son Agastya (Watch Video)

It's been a month since Serbian model Natasa Stankovic announced her separation from Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya. On July 18th, the ex-couple issued a joint statement on their Instagram account stating that after 4 years of togetherness, we have decided to part ways. After this announcement, Natasa shifted to Serbia with her son Agastya. She is often seen sharing glimpses of her personal life on social media. Recently, she shared a video in which she has turned professional hairstylist for her son.

In the video, Natasa is seen sitting near the balcony and cutting Agastya's hair. While posting this story on Instagram, she asked her followers not to judge her as she is trying to give her best.

Few weeks back, actress shared a post on her story in which there was a message on co-parenting. In her post she said, “Don’t be hard on your children because the world is a hard place. That’s not tough love. That’s tough luck. The fact is that when they are born to you, YOU are their world, and they are yours to love.” Just after this, Natasa dropped a picture of Agastya enjoying his time with his friend.