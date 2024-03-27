Dot’s latest ’Girls Night’ is an ode to friendship she has with her girls

Mumbai, March 27 Actress-singer Dot. has dropped the latest video of her hit single 'Girls Night', and called it an ode to the friendship she shares with her girlfriends.

Talking about the video, Dot, whose real name is Aditi Saigal, said: "One of the best things about being in this line of work is the ability to say 'Hey you know what? I wanna shoot a music video with my best friends’ and then just.. doing it! I mean really. How lucky am I? I get to write music talking about the people I love and then act alongside them!"

‘Girls Night’ video showcases a safe place for its characters. Dot. and her friends Shibangi and Aksha find warmth in a house that allows them to leave their jobs.

Dot added: “In the video, directed by another close friend Hawwa Samples, we wanted to capture the ease with which we unwind together, as well as some of our antics. We brainstormed to try to tap into specific memories we had of each other.

“With the last few shots especially, the video sort of became an ode to friendships everywhere. Cheesy McCheese, I know but.. It's true.”

Collaborating once again with Welsh production powerhouse, The Playbook, Dot.‘s ‘Girls Night’ is produced by Dot. and Hawwa.

