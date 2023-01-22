Drake's postponed Apollo concert to go ahead despite rapper's ankle injury

Despite an ankle injury, Canadian rapper Drake's much-awaited SiriusXM performance at the historic Apollo, which has been postponed three times, will go ahead this weekend.

According to Page Six, a USA-based entertainment news outlines, Drake posted and then deleted on Instagram this week, "Thank you Atria NY for the best health care experience I have ever had. . . Let's see what I can do on this piece of shit ankle on Saturday."

The Atria Institute website describes it as providing "coordinated health care and comprehensive testing to enable a highly personalized approach to well-being."

Due to an ankle injury, Drake had to postpone and reschedule three gigs in October 2016. In April 2020, he reportedly underwent surgery for an ankle issue, reported Page Six.

According to a Page Six source, the most recent problem is a flare-up of the same injury. He injured himself while playing basketball in Toronto, according to another source.

The show at the Apollo was originally scheduled for November 11, but was postponed so he could mourn his friend, Migos rapper Takeoff, who was shot dead on November 1. The concert was then rescheduled to December 6 and 7 but was canceled due to production issues, as per Page Six.

( With inputs from ANI )

