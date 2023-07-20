Drishyam actress Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth welcome baby boy

Actors Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth have become proud parents. Ishita gave birth to a baby boy on Wednesday, July 19, and is currently in the hospital. The entire family is overjoyed with the new addition.Earlier this week, Ishita Dutta, shared a selfie on Instagram expressing the challenges of the last month.

According to a report in ETimes, both Ishita and the baby are healthy. The actress is expected to be discharged from the hospital on Friday, July 21. Ishita and Vatsal tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in November 2017 after dating each other for a few years. The couple hosted a grand wedding reception for their friends and family in Mumbai.