'Dua Karo' featuring Pratik Sehajpal, Sandeepa Dhar tells story of unrequited love

Mumbai, April 25 The romantic single 'Dua Karo' crooned by Stebin Ben featuring 'Bigg Boss 15' runner-up Pratik Sehajpal and actress Sandeepa Dhar was released on Monday.

The music for the track has been composed by Siddharth Kasyap with lyrics penned by Kumaar.

Talking about the song Prateek Sehajpal said, "This is my first collaboration with Siddharth and when I heard the song for the first time, I immediately felt a gush of emotions and I knew audiences would relate to this soul-stirring song just like me. It was a delight to work with Sandeepa and I hope we both did justice to the beautiful video. I consider myself a romantic person and perhaps that's why the vibe of the song has definitely brought back the romantic side of me."

'Dua Karo' is directed by Anshul Vijayvargiya, and it tells the story of unrequited love and the inevitable heartache.

Sandeepa Dhar added to her co-star as she said, "When the director Anshul narrated the story, I instantly felt connected with the song and fell in love with the music. I have been quite thrilled about this song since the day it came to me. It was a great opportunity for me musically and I'm excited it's finally out there for the fans. I had so much fun working together with Pratik & I hope our hard work pays off and audiences shower all the love on this song."

Talking about the song, music composer Siddharth Kasyap said, "I am happy and quite excited to be back after two years with 'Dua Karo'. The audience will get to witness a fresh pair for the first time and charming chemistry with Pratik and Sandeepa in the video. They seamlessly fit the bill and bring out the right amount of emotions to the song."

"I wanted to create a song and Kumar jis lyrics gave it a life Stebin's voice added the soul in fact, it's the tune and music that everyone heard and decided to creatively collaborate with it. This song is a romantic number that is not only melodious to the ears but also pleasant to the eyes. I can't wait to see if the audience will love the song as much as we did while making it", Siddharth concluded.

Produced by music label S.K. Music Works, 'Dua Karo' is available to stream across all streaming platforms and SK Music Works' Youtube channel.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor