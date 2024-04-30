Dulquer Salmaan congratulates Sanju Samson for selection in India's T20 WC squad

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 : Actor Dulquer Salmaan congratulated wicketkeeper Sanju Samson after the wicketkeeper-batter found a spot in India's 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced India's 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, which will be hosted in the West Indies and USA, starting on June 1.

Taking to Instagram stories, Dulquer shared a picture of Samson along with a caption, which read, "Congrats @imsanjusamson #TEAMINDIA."

After scoring runs at a rapid pace throughout the IPL 2024, the captain of the Rajasthan Royals Sanju Samson is back in the national team. Samson made his T20I debut in 2015.

The ninth edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which will be a 20-team event, will take place in the USA and West Indies from June 1 to 29.

Rohit Sharma will lead India in the showpiece tournament, while Hardik Pandya will be his deputy.

India have added two wicket-keepers, including Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson, to their squad. Star batter Virat Kohli, who has been slamming runs in the ongoing IPL 2024 has also been added into the squad.

Pant is set to make a comeback to team India, around 16 months after meeting with a car crash on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in Uttarakhand in 2022. India have opted for four spinners Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal to their squad.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dulquer Salmaan will be seen in 'Lucky Baskhar'.

Recently, on the occasion of Eid, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film.

Taking to Instagram, Dulquer Salmaan treated fans with the intriguing teaser of the movie and captioned the post, which read, " Common... Middle Class.. Indian Man! Dive into the extra-ordinary world of #LuckyBaskhar! #LuckyBaskharTeaser."

In 'Lucky Baskhar', Dulquer plays the role of a simple bank cashier and will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar.

The teaser follows Baskhar's extraordinary journey into acquiring a huge fortune. A dialogue by Dulquer that resonates the most is, "A middle-class person can increase his savings by leading a miserly life and spend a huge amount if challenged."

The movie is directed by writer-director Venky Atluri.

GV Prakash Kumar has composed music for the film and his score for the teaser elevates the viewer experience.

'Lucky Baskhar' is set to release worldwide in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

More details on the film will be revealed soon.

