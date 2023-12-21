Dunki Review: Mukesh Chhabra calls it SRK's best film

It was an surreal experience for Mukesh Chhabra on Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki set. The casting director worked with Shah Rukh Khan on the set and called it an experience that he will remember for years to come. This film brings Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani together for the first time. Now, Mukesh has shared his review on X hailing Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan.

"#Dunki bola tha na best film hai ❤️ watched it last night again wrote the veteran casting director. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Dunki minted Rs 15.41 crore in advance sales, having sold over two lakh tickets at the national multiplex chains, PVR-INOX and Cinepolis. Dunki s expected to earn between Rs 38 crore and Rs 40 crore on opening day.

According to the makers, 'Dunki' unfolds as a touching narrative following four friends striving to reach lands far away. The story sheds light on their journey to make their dreams come true. It is a transformative journey of love and friendship. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, 'Dunki' features an stunning cast including Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu