Dylan Arnold, Olli Haaskivi join Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' cast

Makers of the highly-anticipated Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' have been expanding their ensemble. The recent additions to Universal's biopic of J. Robert Oppenheimer are 'Halloween Kills' and 'Manifest' actors-- Dylan Arnold and Olli Haaskivi.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the news of Arnold and Haaskivi's casting into Christopher Nolan's stacked biopic on J. Robert Oppenheimer, one of the fathers of the A-bomb.

'Peaky Blinders' star Cillian Murphy is starring as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist who helped develop the atomic bomb during World War II but later found his loyalty to the country questioned by hawkish government officials

Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, and Jack Quaid are also part of the ensemble.

Nolan wrote the script and is directing the feature project for Universal Pictures, which is calling it "an epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it," as per the outlet.

Arnold will play Oppenheimer's younger brother, Frank Oppenheimer. Haaskivi's character details were not revealed yet.

( With inputs from ANI )

