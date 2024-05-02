Ed Sheeran announces Brooklyn anniversary show to celebrate 10 years of studio album 'X'

Washington [US], May 2 : English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is celebrating the anniversary of his studio album with a special, one-night-only show at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on May 22, reported People.

The lineup for Sheeran's show will include the album's Wembley Edition, a live recording from 2015. For the performance, he's collaborating with ticketing service Seated to ensure that his followers can receive tickets.

Registration for the show opened on May 1 and will continue until Thursday, May 2 at 11:59 p.m. In addition to the gig, Sheeran will release a special 10th-anniversary edition of x on June 21, 10 years to the date of its initial release in 2014. It will also feature nine bonus tracks outside the album's original 12 tracks, including "I See Fire" from The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug and "All of the Stars" from The Fault in Our Stars.

' X' is the second studio album by Ed Sheeran. It was released on June 20, 2014, in Australia and New Zealand, and worldwide on June 23. The album received positive reviews from music critics.

The 'Don't' singer took to Instagram on May 1, to share information about the 10th anniversary edition and merchandise with his followers.

In the video, many incarnations of Sheeran can be seen doing various jobs - playing guitar, ironing merchandise, and eating cake while wearing black hoodies bearing the album's characteristic green "x" pattern, with Sheeran's song "Sing" playing in the backdrop. During the ad, one version of the pop musician approaches the camera to inform fans that his 10th-anniversary merchandise will be available shortly.

According to People, since its initial release in 2014, the albumalso known as 'Multiply' has had more than 22 million in global sales. 'Thinking Out Loud' earned Sheeran Grammy awards for Best Pop Solo Performance and Song of the Year in 2015. The song also peaked at No.2 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart in 2015.

In the caption of the post, the singer reflected on the making of the album and the period in his life that gave it its genesis.

"10th anniversary of Multiply this year, which feels wild but also a lot has happened in that 10 years. This album was made from 2011 - 2014 and spanned my whole personal life through that time, which was a mad time," Sheeran wrote.

He continued, "Going from playing pubs and clubs to selling arenas in those years, falling in and out of love, travelling all round the world, working with some of the best producers in the world, it was a real rollercoaster, and it's been amazing to revisit all the memories."

Sheeran told fans he "can't wait to experience the multiple shows" with them "and remember some amazing moments over this summer together."

"Multiply anniversary show is on 22nd May at Barclays Center New York. Tickets on sale 6th May, sign up via link in bio. Album & merch available now to pre-order, out 21st June x," he concluded.

Sheeran released x in 2014 when he was just 23. Featuring now-hit songs like "Photograph" and "Thinking Out Loud," the album quickly helped to launch the budding new artist into global superstardom, reported People.

