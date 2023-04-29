Ed Sheeran announces 'intimate' Subtract tour

Los Angeles [US], April 29 : Singing sensation Ed Sheeran is all set to give the fans the opportunity to see him in a smaller setting to hear new album Subtract in its entirety.

The singer announced that he will be launching a special set of shows called the Subtract Tour in smaller theatres to perform his latest release 'Front to Back', Billboard reported.

"I'm playing some smaller theatre shows in the US this summer, so I can play Subtract the entire way through with full band in an intimate setting," Sheeran said in an announcement posted on his social media accounts.

The 14 Subtract Tour dates will coincide with his bigger Mathematics Tour stops, with Ben Kweller supporting 12 of the concerts. The supporting artist for the remaining two shows has not yet been announced.

The first show in the more intimate run of performances kicks off May 19 at the Ruth Eckerd Hall and ends on September 22 at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium.

The Mathematics Tour's North American run is set to kick off May 6 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. It will wrap up on September 23 at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Opening acts on the tour include Khalid, Russ, and Cat Burns, among others.

