ED summons Kapil Sharma, Huma Qureshi, Hina Khan in Mahadev betting app case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday summoned actors Huma Qureshi and Hina Khan, and comedian Kapil Sharma for questioning in connection with its probe against Mahadev Online Book (MOB) betting/gaming apps. Earlier, the agency issued a summons to actor Ranbir Kapoor. According to a Indian Express report, agency wanted to inquire on the payment that the actors have received for promoting the app due to which they were called for questioning.

According to the ED, Mahadev Online Book provides online platforms for illegal betting in different live games such as poker and other card games, chance games, cricket, badminton, tennis, football and others, even providing an avenue to bet on different elections in India.

It also provides a facility to play several card games such as “teen patti”, poker, “dragon tiger”, virtual cricket games among others.According to sources, the agency learnt about many celebrities endorsing these betting entities and performing at their functions in return for hefty fees layered through dubious transactions but ultimately paid from the proceeds of online betting.The agency in August arrested businessmen brothers Sunil and Anil Dammani, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Chandra Bhushan Verma, and Satish Chandrakar in the case.While the two main promoters Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, who hail from Bhilai in Chhattisgarh, are wanted in connection with the money laundering probe.