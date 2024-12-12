Eddie Redmayne joins Julia Roberts in Sam Esmail's 'Panic Carefully'

Washington [US], December 12 : Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne is set to star in 'Panic Carefully', an intense new thriller directed by Sam Esmail, the creator of the hit TV series 'Mr. Robot'.

The film, a Warner Bros. production, will feature Redmayne alongside Julia Roberts and Elizabeth Olsen in a story that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats, as per People magazine.

The script, written by Esmail, is under wraps, but the film has been described as a paranoid thriller with tonal influences from iconic psychological films like Silence of the Lambs.

The plot revolves around the hunt for a cyber-terrorist, bringing together elements of suspense, intrigue, and high-stakes tension. Esmail's sharp direction, coupled with the talented cast, is expected to create a gripping cinematic experience, as per People magazine.

'Panic Carefully' marks a reunion for Esmail and Roberts after their successful collaboration on Netflix's 'Leave the World Behind'.

The movie also reunites the director with his 'Mr. Robot' collaborators Chad Hamilton and Scott Stuber, are producing the film.

Alongside Esmail, other producers include Roberts, Marisa Yeres Gill, and Lisa Gillan, while Kevin McCormick and Chrystal Li are overseeing the project for Warner Bros, as per People magazine.

The film garnered significant attention after a heated bidding war earlier this year, with its commitment to a theatrical release making it an attractive project for both filmmakers and audiences.

Redmayne, who has been receiving acclaim for his role in 'Day of the Jackal' on Peacock, will bring his depth and range to the role in 'Panic Carefully'.

The series, in which Redmayne stars opposite Lashana Lynch, debuted in November to rave reviews and quickly became a hit.

