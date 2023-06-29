Eid al-Adha 2023: Akshay Kumar to Mahesh Babu, celebrities extend wishes to their fans on this special festival

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 : From Sunny Deol, Emraan Hashmi, Abhishek Bachchan to many others, Bollywood celebrities are sharing special wishes on Eid-Al-Adha that is being celebrated today, June 29. It is a wonderful day for Muslims all over the world. On this day, they gather to perform special prayers, exchange gifts, and feast on wonderful food. It is a time for families and friends to get together.

For the celebrities it is a special time and they took to their social media handles to wish their fans, family and friends on this festival.

Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram stories to wish his fans and friends on the festivity. His message reads, "Eid-Al-Adha Mubarak"

https://www.instagram.com/stories/bachchan/3135602957477958987/?hl=en

Sunny Deol also tweeted, "#EidMubarak to all, May the almighty shower his graceful blessings upon you and your loved ones' lives with peace, prosperity, and abundance."

#EidMubarak to all, May the almighty shower his graceful blessings upon you and your loved ones' lives with peace, prosperity, and abundance. pic.twitter.com/ILuUMcKQlz— Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) June 29, 2023

Emraan Hashmi also wrote, "Eid Mubarak to all !!"

Eid Mubarak to all !! pic.twitter.com/3bjpYC7EdK— Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) June 29, 2023

Mahesh Babu mentioned on Twitter, "Wishing you all a happy Eid al-Adha! May this day bring joy, love, and success to each one of you! #EidMubarak

https://twitter.com/urstrulyMahesh/status/1674267559699562497

Jr NTR also wished his fans with a lovely message, "May this joyous occasion of Eid bring abundant peace and prosperity to all. #EidMubarak"

https://twitter.com/tarak9999/status/1674288758756360192

Adnan Sami shared Eid Mubarak wishes on his Instagram handle, "EID MUBARAK to One & All!!Love & Duas always!!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuDC4ubgeZd/

Richa Chadha also wished her fans with the message, "Eid Mubarak doston"

https://twitter.com/RichaChadha/status/1674261967291162625

Sherlyn Chopra also shared Eid Mubarak wishes on his Twitter handle.

https://twitter.com/SherlynChopra/status/1674233471101964288

Manoj Bajpayee tweeted, "Eid-al-adha.. Mubarak to all of you, may this auspicious day bring positivity, love, and prosperity to all of your lives #EidMubarak"

https://twitter.com/BajpayeeManoj/status/1674260390317027328

Sara Ali Khan, who is quite active on social media posted a picture collage with her mother, Amrita Singh, and brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan on her Instagram stories, wishing everyone "Eid Mubarak".

https://www.instagram.com/stories/saraalikhan95/3135595746086879019/

Akshay Kumar also wished his fans through his Twitter handle and wrote, "#EidMubarak to you and your families. Peace and happiness to all."

https://twitter.com/akshaykumar/status/1674327467635650560

