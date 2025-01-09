‘Ek Farzi Love Story’ trailer showcases complexities of love in a world of content creation

Mumbai, Jan 9 The trailer of the upcoming streaming series ‘Ek Farzi Love Story’ was unveiled on Thursday, and gives a peek into a world where online love meets offline drama.

The trailer touches upon themes like content creation and influencers on social media while it explores the complexities of love, friendship, career & instant fame in the digital world.

The show follows the journey of Kritika, content creator and Manav, a social media-averse Chartered Accountant, two individuals who go on a rollercoaster of emotions during the course of their bond. Their lives take an unexpected turn when a viral video of their banter catapults them into internet stardom, forcing them into a faux relationship for their followers.

As their online personas thrive, the pair becomes entangled in a reel vs real turmoil where they question the very foundation of who they are and what they mean to each other.

The show stars Anshuman Malhotra, Reem Sameer Shaikh, Mansi Taxak, Mohit Hiranandani and Abhishek Verma in pivotal roles.

Anshuman Malhotra, who essays the role of Manav, said, “Manav is someone who doesn’t believe in the fake world of social media, but he gets drawn into it for the sake of his bond with Kritika. As the story unfolds, Manav faces a deep internal struggle between his personal beliefs and the chaos unfolding around him. It’s been an amazing experience to bring this character to life on screen, and I’m excited for the audience to see how he evolves through the series.”

The show is written by Sumrit Shahi and Durjoy Datta, directed by Aarambhh M Singh and produced by Dice Media.

Reem Sameer Shaikh, who portrays the character of Kritika in the series, shared, “Kritika’s journey is one of growth and self-realization. She starts as someone full of ambition but has to face the realities of her choices. Portraying her character has been an emotional rollercoaster, and I’m proud of how her character unfolds, especially as she navigates her relationship with Manav. I’m sure the audience will relate to her journey as she navigates the complexities of love, fame, and self-identity in this digital world”.

‘Ek Farzi Love Story’ is set to stream from January 10 on Amazon MX Player.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor