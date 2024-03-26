"Ek hi Disha mein raha karo": Akshay teases Tiger at 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' trailer launch

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 26 : Makers of much-awaited film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' unveiled the trailer on Tuesday. During the trailer launch, man of humour, Akshay Kumar teased Tiger Shroff while giving him advice as a young star in the industry.

At the event, Akshay gave an advice to Tiger in a hilarious way.

He said, "Main ye kahunga ki Tiger, hamesha ek hi Disha mein raha karo (Always stay in one direction)"

This was an indirect hint at Tiger's rumoured ex-girlfriend Disha Patani.

Tiger was rumoured to be dating Disha Patani for a long time. The couple was well-known for their Sunday lunch dates at a restaurant and were frequently sighted together. Although they never officially confirmed their relationship, rumours also suggested that they've broken up.

Disha on Monday shared a funfilled video of celebrating Holi with 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Akshay actors.

The 'Yodha' actor dropped a clip on Instagram where she can be seen enjoying the festival of colours with Akshay and Tiger.

Along with the post, she wrote, "Happy holi."

Coming back to film's trailer, loaded with action, the almost 4-minute-long trailer showed Akshay and Tiger as two egotistical psychos tasked with taking down Prithviraj Sukumaran's masked villain.

"Sabse jyada khatarnak wo dushman hota hai, jisme maut ka darr he na ho. Ek aisa dushman jiska na naam ho, na pehchaan ho aur na chehra ho. Jiska sirf bas ek lakshya ho, badla," Prithviraj Sukumaran said at the beginning of the trailer.

As per the trailer, what one can understand is that Prithviraj has hijacked a potent, powerful and dangerous weapon and Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are entrusted with the task of getting it back safely.

Towards the end of the trailer, Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar were seen fighting each other as well. As they locked horns with each other, Akshay Kumar's character in the background said, "Hum bahut purane dost hai, ek dusre ke liye jaan de sakte hai aur ek dusre ki jaan le bhi sakte hai (We can sacrifice our lives for each other, but we can also take each other's lives)"

Ronit Roy, Alay F, Manushi Chhillar and Sonakshi Sinha are also a part of the film. It is produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films and is scheduled to release on April 10, 2024 on the occasion of Eid. It will face a box-office clash with Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan'.

Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial is shot across locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan.

