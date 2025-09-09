Ekta Kapoor asks fans to help her cast the lead for Naagin 7

Mumbai Sep 9 Ekta Kapoor's hit fantasy Naagin went on to become the audience's favourite over the years. Recently, Ekta took to her social media account to share a video of the entire creative team of Naagin sitting in the meeting room discussing the show.

She said, “Sitting with my Kyonki team, Tanu, Siddharth, and discussing Tanu's favourite topic – Who will be Nagin?” She added, “Okay, now let me give you some hints. There are going to be two Nagins. One is Tanu; one more is being cast. We are looking at 'Nag Devs' also'" she joked.

Ekta asked the audience for help and said, “Need your suggestions. Give some names. (Some of your favourite actors who we can cast.) I am going to put this as a post. So you can put down your comments.” She added, “Help me cast this show, your favourite show. For what you love me and hate me for. Please give me your comments and tell me who you would like to be.”

Naagin made its debut on Hindi TV in 2015; it went on to become one of the most favourite and top-rated shows of that year. The show in every season introduced newer “Naagins”. From Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan to Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani, and finally Tejasswi Prakash, Naagin featured top actresses of Hindi TV. Out of the entire seasons, Mouni and Adaa’s season went on to become a superhit, and the actresses too saw a massive boom in their careers.

Audiences loved the show franchise for its story and plot that kept audiences hooked with its clean VFX, larger-than-life drama and background music. Meaning, Ekta has been ruling the roost with the reprise version of her 2000 hit show, “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi”. The show's second season that aired a month ago has been receiving great reviews and views.

