Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor reunite for new film, to release on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 : Producers Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor are all set to collaborate on a new project.

The yet-to-be-titled film is all set to hit the theatres on September 22.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a picture and wrote, "EKTAA KAPOOR - RHEA KAPOOR REUNITE... LOCK RELEASE DATE OF NEW MOVIE... Producers #EktaaKapoor and #RheaKapoor join forces yet again [after

#VeereDiWedding and #TheCrew] for an upcoming film [not titled yet]... Also locked the release date: 22 Sept 2023... Details soon."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

Further deets about the project is still awaited.

Ekta and Rhea previously collaborated for the film 'Veere Di Wedding' and for the upcoming film 'The Crew'.

Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh 'Veere Di Wedding' was released in the year 2018 and starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar, Sonam Kapoor and Shikha Talsa in the lead roles.

The film was declared a hit.

Speculations around the 'Veere Di Wedding' sequel were circulating on social media for a very long time. Although official confirmation of the film is still awaited.

Talking about 'The Crew' the film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the official release date of the film is still awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor