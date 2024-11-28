Ektaa Kapoor expresses to Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi after he declares ‘The Sabarmati Report’ tax-free in the state

Mumbai, Nov 28 Producer Ektaa Kapoor, who is receiving a lot of positive response to her recent theatrical movie ‘The Sabarmati Report’, has expressed her gratitude to Mohan Charan Majhi, the Chief Minister of Odisha after the latter granted the tax-free status to the Vikrant Massey-starrer.

On Thursday, the CM took to his X, and shared the update, as he posted, “People's government has decided to make the film 'Sabarmati Report' based on a true incident tax free in Odisha. The film shows how Karsevak was burnt alive in the Godhra fire incident to fulfill their vested interests and create unrest. This film will bring to the people such a hair-raising, heart-wrenching truth of the past and make the general public more aware. #TheSabarmatiReport”.

Reacting to the same, Ektaa replied to the CM as she wrote, “Heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Ji and Government of Odisha for making #TheSabarmatiReport tax-free in the state. This support will help bring the truth of a significant chapter in our history to more people”.

‘The Sabarmati Report’ is based on the burning of the Sabarmati Express train. The tragic incident occurred on February 27, 2002, when a mob set fire to the S6 coach of the Sabarmati Express near the Godhra railway station in Gujarat. In the film, the actor plays a Hindi journalist, who stands up to the system because he wants the truth to be covered in the reportage.

Earlier, the film was declared tax-free in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Haryana where the film is based. While the film claims to reveal truths and facts, it has received a lot of positive response. The film has also gained support from political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah.

