Ektaa Kapoor takes a vow of silence this Mauni Amavasya, 'silence please'

Mumbai, Jan 29 Commemorating Mauni Amavasya today on 29th January 2025, television and film producer, Ektaa Kapoor has kept a vow of silence. She recently took to her official Instagram handle, and shared a video, gesturing everyone to stay silent during Mauni Amavasya. "Mauni amavas silence pls", Ektaa Kapoor captioned the post.

As the post was up, one of the Insta users commented, "I understand ur feeling about Sangam ghat incident."

Another one wrote, "That's so satisfying"

The third comment read, "Chup kyun ho ekta...kya moni amawashya pr moun brat kiya hai. (Why are you mum Ektaa. Have you taken a vow of silence this Mauni Amavasya)".

People worship God by observing silence and self-restraint on Mauni Amavasya. It is believed to lead to spiritual growth, heavenly blessings, and salvation.

Before this, Ektaa Kapoor used social media to wish her son, Ravie Kapoor on his birthday. She posted a nostalgic video of Ravie, cherishing some old memories of the mother and son duo. Accompanying the post was the caption, “Jai Hanumantaaa! May you be joyous, happy, and full of love, my darling son! You are the love of my life!”

Ektaa Kapoor welcomed her son through surrogacy on 27th January 2019. Taking to her IG, the producer once revealed that she opted for surrogacy after experiencing several failed pregnancies following multiple rounds of IVF. Ektaa Kapoor named her son after her father, legendary actor Jeetendra, whose real name is Ravi Kapoor.

She announced the arrival of her little bundle of joy on Insta with a note that read, “

It might also be interesting to know that Ektaa Kapoor’s brother, and actor Tusshar Kapoor, is also a single parent to his son, Laksshya. He was also welcomed by the 'Golmaal' actor through surrogacy.

