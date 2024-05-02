Elizabeth Banks, Jessica Biel set to star in Amazon thriller 'The Better Sister'

Washington [US], May 2 : Amazon Studios has announced the greenlight for a new thriller series titled 'The Better Sister,' with Hollywood stars Elizabeth Banks and Jessica Biel set to lead the cast.

The series, based on the book by Alafair Burke, follows the story of two sisters navigating family dynamics amidst a shocking murder, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed.

Biel will portray Chloe, a woman leading a seemingly idyllic life with her husband Adam and son Ethan, while Banks takes on the role of Nicky, Chloe's estranged sister striving for stability.

The plot thickens when Adam is tragically murdered, unravelling long-held secrets and thrusting the sisters into the center of a gripping mystery.

Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, expressed enthusiasm for the project, highlighting its compelling storyline and the talents of Biel and Banks in bringing the characters to life.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the series will be helmed by showrunners Olivia Milch and Regina Corrado, known for their work on 'Ocean's 8' and 'Mayor of Kingstown,' respectively.

Tomorrow Studios, in collaboration with Amazon Studios, is producing the series, with Craig Gillespie set to direct.

