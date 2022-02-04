Elnaaz Norouzi lands a role in Season 2 of Emmy-winner 'Tehran'

Mumbai, Feb 4 Actress Elnaaz Norouzi, who caught people's eye with her 'Sacred Games' character, is mightily pleased about the release announcement of Season 2 of the International Emmy-winning show 'Tehran'.

Apple TV+ recently shared the details of the second season of the Israeli production, which is all set to stream from May 6 this year.

Sharing her excitement, the Iranian-born actress said: "I have been a fan of 'Tehran S1' myself. And now, having an opportunity to work on the show's sequel is a surreal feeling. I am really looking forward to its release. I hope the audience enjoys watching my performance and showers the season with the same love they did the last time."

Apart from 'Tehran S2', Elnaaz also has a thriller titled 'Sangeen' in the pipeline, where she will star opposite 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

